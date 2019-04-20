Easter Egg Hunt
America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
press release: Hop on Over! The Easter bunny will be hiding eggs all over our greenhouse soon!!! Our Annual Community Egg Hunt in our Cottage Grove location will be taking place INDOORS - rain or shine. There will be FREE candy for children 6 and under. Bring your cameras and phones and snap a picture with the Easter bunny.
Info
America's Best Flowers, Cottage Grove 4311 Vilas Hope Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map
Kids & Family