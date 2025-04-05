Easter Egg Hunt
Little Pop Color Shop 1833 Parmenter St. , Middleton, Wisconsin
media release: Hop on over and join us for our 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt! We've hidden eggs throughout the store for you and your family to discover. Grab a basket and hunt for these fun Easter eggs:
Golden Eggs: Contain exclusive discounts and special offers
Colorful Eggs: Filled with candy for children
No registration required. Simply visit during our regular business hours the weekend of April 5th and 6th to participate. We will have small baskets available for the kids to use while collecting eggs.
While supplies last. One golden egg discount per customer. Discounts cannot be combined with other offers.
Date: April 5-6, 2025
Time: Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 10am - 3pm
Location: Little Pop Color Shop (1833 Parmenter St, Middleton, WI 53562)