media release: Hop on over and join us for our 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt! We've hidden eggs throughout the store for you and your family to discover. Grab a basket and hunt for these fun Easter eggs:

Golden Eggs: Contain exclusive discounts and special offers

Colorful Eggs: Filled with candy for children

No registration required. Simply visit during our regular business hours the weekend of April 5th and 6th to participate. We will have small baskets available for the kids to use while collecting eggs.

While supplies last. One golden egg discount per customer. Discounts cannot be combined with other offers.

Date: April 5-6, 2025

Time: Saturday 10am - 5pm, Sunday 10am - 3pm

Location: Little Pop Color Shop (1833 Parmenter St, Middleton, WI 53562)