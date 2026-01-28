media release: Join us for our Annual (FREE) Easter Egg Hunt presented by the MGEF Weekend Snack Pack Committee on Saturday March 28, 2026 (Rain or Shine) Ages 0-2, 3-5, & 6-8. Bring a bag or basket and find your share of over 12,000+ treat filled eggs. Arrive early as the hunt whistle blows at 10:00 A.M. SHARP.

There will be basket raffles along with a 50/50 raffle. Refreshments will be available. Find the golden egg for a special prize! Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny. All proceeds help support the Monona Grove Educational Foundation Weekend Snack Pack Program which provides food to children who may be experiencing food insecurity on the weekends.