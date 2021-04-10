media release: Join us April 10 for our Annual Middleton Community Easter Egg Hunt! Donations will be collected for the Boys and Girls Club. MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND. Register Here: http://tiny.cc/ egghuntmiddleton

WHEN: Saturday, April 10 from 10:00am-12:00pm

Due to park limitation you must reserve a time slot. We will have 4 waves (see below). The field will be reset with new eggs after each wave is complete.

WHERE: Middleton Pioneer Park, 7555 W Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593

Children 12 and younger are welcome to participate.

*Minimum of 1 donated gift required per participant.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1599682573568549