Easter Egg Hunt
to
Pioneer Park, Middleton 7555 W Old Sauk Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Join us April 10 for our Annual Middleton Community Easter Egg Hunt! Donations will be collected for the Boys and Girls Club. MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND. Register Here: http://tiny.cc/
WHEN: Saturday, April 10 from 10:00am-12:00pm
Due to park limitation you must reserve a time slot. We will have 4 waves (see below). The field will be reset with new eggs after each wave is complete.
WHERE: Middleton Pioneer Park, 7555 W Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593
Children 12 and younger are welcome to participate.
*Minimum of 1 donated gift required per participant.