Easter Egg Hunt

ALL AGES Easter Egg Hunt 

Sunday April 9, 4pm, New Culture Church 301 S Bedford st 

Egg hunt, candy, and prizes for the whole family. All Kids pre registered will receive a FREE Easter basket.

