Ready for Waunakee’s Best Egg Hunt?

Let's Be Honest, When You Were A Kid, You Would Go To An Easter Egg Hunt And Leave With Three And A Half Eggs And A Coloring Sheet All While Wishing You Had An Entire Basket Full of Eggs! Kids Are Going To Get Spoiled At This Egg Hunt Because...

We Have Over 6,000 Easter Eggs!!

Ages 3-12. Younger kids will get a head start to ensure every kid gets plenty of eggs

3 separate times available: 10am, 11am, and 12pm

That's Just The Start! Mixed In With The Normal Easter Eggs Are Special GOLDEN EGGS That Contain Cash, Gift Cards, Prizes, And More!

BONUS! After The Kids Have Scooped Up All Of The Eggs, Get A Free Picture With The Easter Bunny.

Also, When It Comes To Working With Kids... You Won't Find A Better Team Of Coaches. Our Team Is Highly Trained On How To Interact, Communicate, And Inspire Kids! We Guarantee That Your Child Will Be At The Safest and Best Easter Egg Hunt in Town!

IMPORTANT! We have limited space in each time slot so each child must be registered individually. That means if you have more than one kid in your family, you must complete this registration form for each child that is participating. Thanks and see you there!

If you are unable to attend, please email us at waunakee@lvlupma.com to let us know so we can open up more spots for the community. Thank you!

