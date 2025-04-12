Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Celebration

SwimWest 1001 Deming Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

media release: Meet & Take Pictures with the Easter Bunny

Easter Egg Hunt – Find hidden treasures!

Open Swim – Splash into spring!

Goody Bags – Treats for all participants!

Springtime Craft – Create clay balls with wildflower seeds for planting!

Community Giving: Bring a bag of nonperishable food to support Way Forward’s Food Drive.

Free!

Kids & Family
Holidays
608-843-3083
