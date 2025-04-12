Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Celebration
SwimWest 1001 Deming Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Meet & Take Pictures with the Easter Bunny
Easter Egg Hunt – Find hidden treasures!
Open Swim – Splash into spring!
Goody Bags – Treats for all participants!
Springtime Craft – Create clay balls with wildflower seeds for planting!
Community Giving: Bring a bag of nonperishable food to support Way Forward’s Food Drive.
Free!
