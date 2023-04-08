media release: Join us for our Annual (FREE) Easter Egg Hunt in conjunction with Cottage Grove Parks & Recreation! Saturday, April 8th at 10 AM sharp! Ages 0-2, 3-5 & 6-8! Bring a bag or basket and find your share of over 10,000 treat-filled eggs!

Arrive early - the hunt whistle blows at 10:00AM on the dot!

No registration necessary!

Bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny!

Find one of the golden eggs for a special prize!

There will be basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle - all proceeds help support the MGEF Weekend Snack Pack Program

