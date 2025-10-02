The Eastern Carpathians in 1930s Poland: Natural Space, Lifeworld, and National Imaginary

UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.



Patrice M. Dabrowski is currently an associate of the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute (HURI), a member of the Board of Directors of the Polish Institute of Arts and Sciences of America (PIASA), and editor of H-Poland. She is the author of three books: The Carpathians: Discovering the Highlands of Poland and Ukraine (2021), Poland: The First Thousand Years (2014; paperback edition, 2016; audiobook, 2022), and Commemorations and the Shaping of Modern Poland (2004). Dabrowski's talk will examine the relationship between living conditions and nationality politics in the Hutsul region of the Eastern Carpathians. The peripheral, primeval, yet precarious lifeworld of the indigenous Hutsuls, together with select elements of their recent history, helped to shape official Polish responses to these fascinating highlanders, claimed by both Poles and Ukrainians.