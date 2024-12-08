media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes Eastern Shore Trio for a memorable evening of chamber music on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6:30pm. Tickets $10 general admission or $5 Students/ALL Member in advance online, or $15 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets.

This eclectic trio program will feature three works that represent different compositional trends in Europe in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Whether you're new to classical music or a frequent listener, this program promises to be an engaging and moving experience. Lively and informal verbal introductions will precede each piece.