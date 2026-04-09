Easterseals Wisconsin Camp Open House Day

media release: Easterseals Wisconsin will host Camp Open House Day to showcase updates and offer camp tours at Camp Wawbeek and Respite Camp in Wisconsin Dells on Sunday, April 26, presented by Hall of Fame Farms. Prospective camper families, future staff members, returning campers, long-time camp families, or community supporters – anyone is welcome! Family fun activities include from 1-3 pm: facepainting, bubble station, balloon artist, tie-dying, music and more.

Sunday, April 26, from Noon – 4:00 PM (lunch served at 1:00 pm, while supplies last), 1450 Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

COST: Event is FREE, but RSVP appreciated at: https://givebutter.com/CAMP2026ESW

Sponsors: Hall of Fame Farms, Holiday Wholesale, Organic Valley, Woodman's Market, Modern Woodmen, The Shoe Box, Frito Lay, Culver's, Dancing Acres, and Tiny Bites. Lunch available while supplies last, serving starts at 1 pm.

About Easterseals Wisconsin

For 100 years, Easterseals Wisconsin has provided services that help children and adults with disabilities gain greater independence. Easterseals Wisconsin’s primary services – vocational rehabilitation, respite services, camping and recreation, information and referral, and public education – benefit close to 10,000 individuals with disabilities and their families each year throughout Wisconsin.