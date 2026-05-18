Eastmorland Pride Picnic

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Olbrich Park Shelter 502 Walter St, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Come join your neighbors for our fourth annual LGBTQ+ pride picnic, sponsored by the Eastmorland Community Association! All are welcome!

Join us for a fun, all-ages afternoon of:

-Food (Ian's Pizza and salad, feel free to bring sides or dessert)

-Socializing

-Yard games

This is an alcohol-free event.

Info

Olbrich Park Shelter 502 Walter St, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Kids & Family, LGBT, Special Events
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