Eastside Farmers' Market

4-7 pm Tuesdays, 5/5-10/27, McPike Park at 200 S. Ingersoll St.

press release: Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 by following rules posted here and at the market. Vendors and patrons will be using these rules from UW-Extension as guidelines.

Vendors will have products available for sale at the market but we recommend pre-ordering if you are able to. If you want to pay with EBT please indicate that in your preorder and visit the Information and EBT booth at the entrance of the market to pay for your order.

Customer Guidelines:

If you are sick please stay home.

All customers must enter through the one entrance on the north side of McPike Park closer to WIlly Street.

One customer at a time per stand.

No pets.

No reusable produce bags. Vendors will package your products and hand them to you.

Try to pre-order or pay by card if the vendor offers it.

Please be kind and patient with your vendors and fellow shoppers!