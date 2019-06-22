Eastside Juneteenth Soul Food Brunch

Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Soul Food Brunch 11am – 1pm // Brassworks building

This brunch is where block party meets community forum. Come join us as we celebrate African American culture.

• Suggested prices: $8/adult, $15/families

• Catering by Kipp’s Kitchen

• Presentation of Community Leader Awards

FYI Youth B-ball 1:30 – 4pm // Ironworks building/Gym

• 3-on-3, 10-minute games, 3-game guarantee, free entry K- 5th grade

• All ages 2-Ball Contest halftime show, $25/pair entry fee, $100 top prize

