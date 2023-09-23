Eastside Neighbors: Let's Bus to the Farmers' Market

media release: Eastside residents are cordially invited to join alders representing Madison Eastside Districts 3, 15, 16, and 17 for a Metro Transit bus ride and a meet & greet opportunity on the Capitol Square on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Eastside Alders and residents will meet at 10 a.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and W Main St.

The "Let's Bus to the Farmer's Market" event is an inclusive, low-barrier way to explore transit options near Eastside neighborhoods and to engage Eastside alders on issues important to residents. It is also an opportunity to browse the harvest bounty at the Dane County Farmer's Market without needing to navigate isthmus traffic or look for a parking spot at this popular event.

Common Council President Jael Currie expressed excitement for the event, stating, "I'm looking forward to joining my colleagues and Eastside neighbors for this special and well-timed event! Thanks to Alder Field for coming up with the idea - I hope you will choose to join us!"

Sabrina Madison, District 17 Alder, stated, "I’m looking forward to partnering with my fellow Eastside Alders for another opportunity to collaborate and connect with our constituents. The bonus is that I absolutely love shopping at our local farmers markets."

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, District 15 Alder, looks forward to shopping for locally harvested produce at the farmer's market, "Finding parking downtown can be a nightmare, but taking Metro to pick up my farmer's market haul is the best!"

Derek Field, District 3 Alder, emphasized the option that Eastside neighborhood transit routes offer to residents traveling downtown, "The Dane County Farmer's Market is one of the most popular attractions for a good reason: the produce and baked goods are fantastic, the producers are delightful to meet, and the Capitol Square is a beautiful setting - especially in the fall. However, this makes traffic a pain downtown, and it can take a while to find parking, which I would need to pay for anyway. That is true for most popular events downtown. I am excited to meet more constituents as we let Metro do the driving for us!"

Attendees of the event can expect an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere where they can share their thoughts, concerns, and ideas for the betterment of Madison. By fostering collaboration and open dialogue, the event aims to build a stronger, more vibrant community that all residents can be proud to call home.