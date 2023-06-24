media release: First Annual Madison Eastside Pride Fest

LPub is proud to be one of the hosts of this event, along with Dive Inn and Java Cat. Show your pride and enjoy live music, food carts, vendors, kids' activities, prizes, and more!

The entertainment lineup includes:

DJ COVER GURRL

David Landau (kids musician)

Cynthia Mooseknuckle and Friends (drag)

Karma Zavich (drag)

12 pm to 6 pm, June 24, 2023, Dive Inn, 521 Cottage Grove Rd, Madison 53716.

No cover charge. https://www.facebook. com/events/926687791947587