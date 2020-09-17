ONLINE: Easy Food Preserving: Canning-Free

Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online!

press release: Preserving food doesn’t have to be difficult or take a lot of time. And if you think canning is the only option – this workshop is for you! Learn the quickest and easiest ways to preserve vegetables, fruits, and herbs so you can enjoy food from your garden all year round, how to use your basement, fridge and freezer to store food, which foods give you the most bang for your buck, and delicious recipes to highlight your preserved food.

Megan Cain is the founder of The Creative Vegetable Gardener and the Flavorful Life Garden Club and author of Super Easy Food Preserving and Smart Start Garden Planner. Her popular blog was nominated by Better Homes and Gardens as one of the Top 10 Garden Blogs of 2016.