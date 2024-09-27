RSVP for Easy Hand Lettering

Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Friday, October 4, 6-8 p,

$50

Join local artist Colleen Titelbaum as she guides you through easy hand lettering techniques, perfect for addressing greeting cards, gift tags, and so much more! This workshop is part of our First Friday Community Artists Series, sponsored by Thrivent Financial. 

Registration deadline: 9/27/24

