Easyjack, TNGL, DaShwoo, Funktion
Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Madtown Sound Culture one year celebration feat. Easyjack, TNGL, & DaShwoo.
Tickets: https://tixco-810.theticketingco.com/
This is a 21+ event
__________________________
Easyjack (Chicago, IL)
https://soundcloud.com/easyjackofficial
Easyjack (Jack Whelan) is a Producer/Bass Scientist/Multi-instrumentalist/Funktion One Tech.
__________________________
TNGL (Madison, WI)
TNGL takes you on a hypnotic journey through world psy and bass music. He immerses audiences in mystical tones and thick low-end grooves. You will love finding out for yourself why his listeners refer to his music as "refreshing" and "different" as you explore strange new worlds.
__________________________
DaShwoo (Denver, CO)