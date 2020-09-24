Eat Local Give Local
press release: When you dine in at any of the participating restaurants, 10% of your bill goes directly back to supporting our local businesses.
WHY: 600+ Dane Buy Local Members locally owned businesses keep our neighborhoods VITAL & our economy STRONG. LOCAL BUSINESSES are able to recirculate money in the community over 3.5 X MORE than non-local companies. This builds a STRONG LOCAL ECONOMY. OVER 600 DBL Member Businesses Employ over 8,000 people FULL TIME, contribute over 145,000 Volunteer Hours, & DONATE OVER $5.2 MILLION to nonprofit organizations
If we all spend $10/week at local businesses, we can significantly increase the value and economy in our community.
PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
Legacy House Imports Gift Shop & Tea Room