Eat Local Give Local

press release: When you dine in at any of the participating restaurants, 10% of your bill goes directly back to supporting our local businesses.

WHY: 600+ Dane Buy Local Members locally owned businesses keep our neighborhoods VITAL & our economy STRONG. LOCAL BUSINESSES are able to recirculate money in the community over 3.5 X MORE than non-local companies. This builds a STRONG LOCAL ECONOMY. OVER 600 DBL Member Businesses Employ over 8,000 people FULL TIME, contribute over 145,000 Volunteer Hours, & DONATE OVER $5.2 MILLION to nonprofit organizations

If we all spend $10/week at local businesses, we can significantly increase the value and economy in our community.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

​Athens Grill

Banzo

Beef Butter BBQ

Benvenuto's Madison

Benvenuto's Middleton

Benvenuto's Fitchburg

Bierock

Cambridge Market Cafe

The Cooper's Tavern

Estacion Inka

Firefly Coffeehouse

Ichiban Chinese Restaurant

Kavanaugh's Esquire Club

Kingdom Restaurant

Legacy House Imports Gift Shop & Tea Room

Lombardino's

Madison Oriental Market

Migrants

Naples15

Off Broadway Drafthouse

Rockhound Brewing Company

Rosie's Coffee Bar & Bakery

Sunn Cafe

Teddywedgers

True Coffee