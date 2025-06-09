media release: Ever feel like you are on a hamster wheel as a new parent? Eat, Play, Sleep, Repeat? Let's make the most of it! Join us for a special event for caregivers & babies (under the age of 1) hosted by The Little Gym of Middleton & Sound Sleepers by Natalie Fay! EAT some light snacks, PLAY in the clean, safe, and sensory rich space at The Little Gym and talk SLEEP with certified sleep consultant Natalie Fay from Sound Sleepers.

Our The Little Gym instructor will lead you through a warmup and group activity and then you can explore in the gym and connect with other caregivers. Then Natalie will share her steps to have a rock star sleeper and offer Q&A time. Come learn, play and grow with us!