media release: France | 2024 | DCP | 107 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

Cast: Théo Cholbi, Erwan Kepoa Falé, Lila Gueneau

Siblings Apoline and Pablo are diehard fans of online video game Darknoon. With the news that the platform will be shut down on the winter solstice, teenaged Apoline burrows even deeper into her fantastical virtual world, while Pablo enters a real-world life of crime. Unfolding both IRL and in the realm of Darknoon, Eat the Night is an immersive and forward-looking cinematic experience.

