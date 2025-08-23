Eat the Weeds!

media release: Tired of fighting all those garden weeds? Good news - you can eat them!

Join Kitchen Gardener, Abbie Lehman, to learn what weeds in your garden are delicious and nutritious. Learn about companion planting and how some weeds can actually benefit your garden when managed properly.

We will also discuss the importance of understanding native vs invasive weeds, and how our gardening affects the greater ecosystem. Participants will tour the Kitchen Garden at Taliesin and have the opportunity to sample the weeds and the garden produce.

Bring a tote bag or basket to take home some garden goodies!

What's included: Instruction and some garden goodies to take home!

Adults (18 & up): $30 per person

Youth (8-17): $30 per person

Check-in at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green, WI 53588. Please check in 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the event. From the Visitor Center, guests will drive themselves to the Hillside School for the class. Additional instructions will be provided in the confirmation email upon purchasing tickets.

