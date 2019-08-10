Eating a Rainbow
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come make a burrito with foods grown on the rooftop! We will harvest and prepare vegetables of all the colors of the rainbow to create food which looks as good as it tastes. We’ll learn to develop healthy food choices and eating habits as we explore foods grown locally and organically on the museum’s rooftop.
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
