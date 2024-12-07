media release: Get ready to enter a winter wonderland at The Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals 3rd Annual Gala, Ebony and Elegance: An Icy Affair. This magical evening is dedicated to celebrating the outstanding achievements of young professionals in the Greater Madison community, and the work of our chapter. We’re honoring those who shine through their civic engagement, community service, and professional development, and those who embody the Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals’ values: Invest, Impact, Inspire. You don't want to miss this! Ticket sales end on Dec. 6.

Event Highlights:

Cocktail Hour: Doors will open at 6 pm with some soft tunes played by Milwaukee's very own, Tobias Cainion, a live saxophonist.

Award Ceremony: We’ll be spotlighting the trailblazers who are making waves in our community.

Dinner & Dessert: Indulge in a gourmet meal crafted to delight your taste buds. Please select your meal choice and list allergies during ticket purchase.

Entertainment: Dance the night away to the beats curated by the one and only DJ Gemini Gilly. She always keeps the vibes just right to keep the celebration going strong!

Attire: Dress to impress in your finest attire

Join us for an evening that promises to be both inspiring and unforgettable. Let’s come together to honor the young professionals who inspire us and continue to make a difference in our community!

Award Nominations

The Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals is celebrating 12 years of volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development! We are now accepting nominations for awards that will be presented at our Annual Gala on Saturday, December 7th from 6pm - Midnight. Please review the award descriptions in the Google Form for details about each award and eligibility.

Multiple nominations are allowed, but please submit ONE nominee per form submission. You will be asked to provide a nomination statement.

Nominations close Friday, November 15, 2024. Please contact yptreasurer@ulgm.org with questions.