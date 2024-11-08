Echo/Ode reception
to
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In the Backspace Gallery at the Art Lofts, catch Echo//Ode, the painting and drawing area Graduate student exhibition from November 6 through 17, with the reception this Friday, November 8th from 5 to 7pm. The MFA Candidates whose work will be on display are Chase Bisson, Emily Graves, Emma Harris, London Huser, Kalil Mitchell, Elise Ostraff, David Raleigh, Tina Rea, and Mallory Stowe.
Info
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events