Echo/Ode reception

UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In the Backspace Gallery at the Art Lofts, catch Echo//Ode, the painting and drawing area Graduate student exhibition from November 6 through 17, with the reception this Friday, November 8th from 5 to 7pm. The MFA Candidates whose work will be on display are Chase Bisson, Emily Graves, Emma Harris, London Huser, Kalil Mitchell, Elise Ostraff, David Raleigh, Tina Rea, and Mallory Stowe.

