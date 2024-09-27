The Echo Rays, Sister Winchester

× Expand Eva Shiffrin The band Echo Rays in front of a window. Echo Rays

media release: Coming together over a mutual passion for writing and playing melodic, jangly rock music, Madison’s Echo Rays are four experienced tone seekers. The band focuses on creating original songs inspired by Tom Petty, Wilco, The Replacements, and many more. Echo Rays consist of Tony Sellers on drums, Rob Garza on bass and backing vocals, Danny Hicks on guitar, and Jeff Burkhart on guitar and vocals. Watch for an upcoming Echo Rays show!

Sister Winchester is Wisconsin-based duo Jenna Lee and Shaun Marie, who have been laughing, singing, and creating together since childhood. Yes, they are in fact sisters, raised in the small town of Kiel.

$10 cover. 21+