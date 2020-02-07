Echoes of Pompeii

Google Calendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: The national touring Pink Floyd tribute band from the Chicagoland area delivers a true replication of a Pink Floyd concert. Echoes of Pompeii have an amazing laser/light and video show that incorporate original stage props for which their heroes are known. $34.95-$19.95.

Info

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Music
608-253-4000
Google Calendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Echoes of Pompeii - 2020-02-07 20:00:00