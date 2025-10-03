Echoes of Time: Past Present, and Future of Our World
Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Road, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: MCDS Events Presents
Paleoanthropologist Dr. Donald Carl Johanson, discoverer of the legendary "Lucy" fossil.
Friday, October 3rd
7 PM Lecture
Join us for a lecture with one of the world's most celebrated scientists, Dr. Johanson as he shares fascinating insights from his groundbreaking 1974 discovery of "Lucy," the 3.2-million-year-old Australopithecus afarensis fossil in Ethiopia. Hear how Dr. Johanson's work has reshaped how we understand our place in the natural world and how he continues to influence fields from archaeology to environmental science.