Echoes of Time: Past Present, and Future of Our World

RSVP

Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Road, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

media release: MCDS Events Presents

 Paleoanthropologist Dr. Donald Carl Johanson, discoverer of the legendary "Lucy" fossil.

Friday, October 3rd

 7 PM Lecture

Join us for a lecture with one of the world's most celebrated scientists, Dr. Johanson as he shares fascinating insights from his groundbreaking 1974 discovery of "Lucy," the 3.2-million-year-old Australopithecus afarensis fossil in Ethiopia. Hear how Dr. Johanson's work has reshaped how we understand our place in the natural world and how he continues to influence fields from archaeology to environmental science.

Info

Madison Country Day School, Waunakee 5606 River Road, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - Echoes of Time: Past Present, and Future of Our World - 2025-10-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Echoes of Time: Past Present, and Future of Our World - 2025-10-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Echoes of Time: Past Present, and Future of Our World - 2025-10-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Echoes of Time: Past Present, and Future of Our World - 2025-10-03 19:00:00 ical