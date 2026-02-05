media release: A sultry Valentine’s Gala celebrating Black love & iconic R&B through live burlesque, drag, and soulful artistry. Dress to Impress!

💋 Cocoa Pearlesque Presents: ECLIPSED MOON 💋

An All Black Valentine’s Day Gala

Theme: The Evolution of Love Through the Decades of R&B

This Valentine’s Day, romance takes center stage as Cocoa Pearlesque Presents: ECLIPSED MOON , an all-Black gala celebrating the beauty of love and the timeless legacy of Rhythm & Blues through the decades.

From the smooth, heartfelt melodies of the 1960s to the soulful beats of today, Eclipsed Moon takes you on a journey through the soundtrack of passion, heartbreak, and devotion, the sounds that defined generations and transcended color, culture, and time.

As the evening unfolds, guests will indulge in an elegant cocktail hour from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, featuring signature drinks and bite-sized gourmet treats to set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Then, prepare to be captivated by live burlesque and drag performances that bring the spirit of R&B to life , blending sensuality, artistry, and storytelling into one breathtaking experience.

Dress Code: Dress to Impress, Black Glamour Preferred. Show up in your finest expression of elegance, style, and sophistication.

Vibe: Cinematic. Soulful. Inclusive. Unapologetically Exquisite.

doors Open: 5:30 PM

Cocktail Hour: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Showtime: 7:00 PM

Tickets: General Admission: $30

V.I.P Experience: $40 (Includes premium seating & special perks)

Join us beneath the glow of the Eclipsed Moon, where love, rhythm, and artistry intertwine in a night of elegance and emotion.

Come celebrate the universal language of love told through the Black voices and visions that shaped our hearts and our music.