RSVP for Eco-Contempletive Creative Writing Retreat

media release: Join us August 17 from 8:30 am - 5:00 pm for the Eco-Contemplative Creative Writing Retreat with three talented workshop facilitators who will guide you through contemplative and nature-based creative writing practices to inspire and generate your writing. No experience is necessary. Join us for a nourishing and creative day. Lunch is prepared by our chef, a simple yet nourishing meal from our gardens and local farmers. An optional guided prairie tour is included.

Schedule

8:30 – 9:00 am – Arrival and Coffee

9:00 – 9:30 am – Opening Circle and Intentions

9:30 – 11:00 am – Writing & Wellness with the Land – Megan Sharpless

11:00 – 11:45 am – Prairie Tour (optional)

12:00 – 1:00 pm – Lunch

1:00 – 2:30 pm – Listening to Land, Listening to Self – Rebecca Jamieson

2:30 – 3:00 pm – Coffee Break

3:00 – 4:30 pm –Observational Writing & Sensory Storytelling – Léna Remy-Kovach

4:30 – 4:45 pm – Closing Circle & Gratitude

Cost: $85, includes lunch

Learn more & register: https://holywisdommonastery.org/event/eco-contemplative-creative-writing-retreat/

Please register by August 10, 2025. The capacity of the program is 30 people and registration will close when full.