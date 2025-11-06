UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.

media release: About the Lecture: In this talk Darya Tsymbalyuk presents her recent book “Ecocide in Ukraine: The Environmental Cost of Russia’s War” (Polity, 2025). The book focuses on the impact of the Russian invasion on the more-than-human worlds of Ukraine, discussing how witnessing and experiencing environmental destruction profoundly changed our perceptions of familiar places and spaces such as forests, agricultural fields, and shelterbelts. Combining autoethnography with cultural and media analysis, and environmental data, Tsymbalyuk asks: what does it mean to inhabit a world under attack, what does it mean to live on contaminated land?