Ecocide in Ukraine: The Environmental Cost of Russia’s War
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
UW Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia (CREECA) lecture series, Room 206. Coffee/tea and cookies at 3:45 pm.
media release: About the Lecture: In this talk Darya Tsymbalyuk presents her recent book “Ecocide in Ukraine: The Environmental Cost of Russia’s War” (Polity, 2025). The book focuses on the impact of the Russian invasion on the more-than-human worlds of Ukraine, discussing how witnessing and experiencing environmental destruction profoundly changed our perceptions of familiar places and spaces such as forests, agricultural fields, and shelterbelts. Combining autoethnography with cultural and media analysis, and environmental data, Tsymbalyuk asks: what does it mean to inhabit a world under attack, what does it mean to live on contaminated land?
About the Speaker: Darya Tsymbalyuk is an interdisciplinary researcher, and her practice includes writing and image-making. Most of Darya’s work lies at the intersection of environmental humanities and artistic research. Darya is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures and the Committee on Environment, Geography, and Urbanization (CEGU) at the University of Chicago. She is the author of Ecocide in Ukraine: The Environmental Cost of Russia’s War (Polity Press 2025). Among her many shorter scholarly publications is a double special issue on the environmental humanities of Ukraine co-edited with Tanya Richardson and forthcoming with East/West: Journal of Ukrainian Studies. Her other scholarly texts have been published by Nature Human Behaviour, Journal of International Relations and Development, Narrative Culture, REGION: Regional Studies of Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, to name a few. Her public-facing writing appeared in BBC Future Planet, openDemocracy, The Funambulist, KAJET, NiCHE: Network in Canadian History & Environment, and many other platforms. In 2023, she received Mary Zirin Prize from the Association for Women in Slavic Studies. In addition to writing, Darya also works with images through drawing, painting, collage, and film essays. You can learn more about her work here: https://daryatsymbalyuk.com/