Economic Development Planning Draft Strategy Recommendations

media release: The city of Madison, in partnership with EQT By Design and 4th Economy, is holding a public workshop to engage community members in shaping the city's economic development plan.

The virtual event will take place on December 11, 2025, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm via Zoom.

After months of collaboration with community members, city staff, and advisors, we're excited to share draft strategies and gather insights that will directly inform our economic development priorities. These ideas represent a significant shift in approach, centering community needs and perspectives in building an inclusive and sustainable economic vision for Madison's future.

The interactive workshop will provide attendees with:

Updates on the economic development plan draft strategies

Input on priorities for Madison's economic future

Engagement with city officials and planning consultants

The event is free and open to all Madison residents. Participants are encouraged to bring friends and family members who want to contribute to Madison's economic vision.

The workshop will be conducted in English with Spanish language support available.

The city of Madison is committed to fostering economic growth that benefits all residents while promoting sustainability and equity.

EQT By Design specializes in equity-centered public and community engagement, strategic planning, and systems and organizational change. Our work is by design, as we seek to uplift, hear, and affirm diverse voices into lasting solutions for your organization or community.

4th Economy believes in building strong communities, impactful organizations, and thriving economies by forging relationships with our clients and the communities they serve. Our flexible, people-centered approach combines research, analytics, strategic planning, and community engagement to provide the insights and tools needed to build solutions that make a measurable impact for our clients, the communities we work in, and the world we share.