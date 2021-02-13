ONLINE: Economic Justice Town Hall

media release: Economic inequality has run amuck in this country. Since the introduction of Reaganomics, unions have been decimated, wages have stagnated, and the color wealth gap has increased, all while CEO pay is at record levels and corporations are making massive profits.

On top of the already instituted inequality, COVID-19 has shown that our social safety net programs are inadequate and need to be modernized in order to handle modern day crisis.

We will be discussing what must be done in order to fix our broken economic system and level the playing field for working class people.

This is an online meeting. To get the meeting links, please register here:

https://actionnetwork.org/events/economic-justice-townhall

Also: Our Wisconsin Revolution - Dane County, Allies for Black Lives - Madison, and Reshaping Madison Together are holding a supply drive through Saturday, February 13, for those who are unsheltered, those who are temporarily sheltered, and those with permanent shelter facing extreme hardship.

The groups are looking for donations from the community to be dropped off any time, day or night, at the Clarion Suites at 2110 Rimrock Road, until 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Stop at the front desk upon arrival.

Pizza will be served and donated items will be distributed at the Clarion during a town hall on economic justice, hosted by Our Wisconsin Revolution, which will be live streamed at Clarion Suites at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 13.

More information, including a list of items requested for donation, can be found at:https://actionnetwork.org/ events/madison-mutual-aid-for- economic-justice or by visiting the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1111851966005956/