ONLINE: Economics of Green Infrastructure

media release: A Joint Webinar from the Greater Madison MPO and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission

In the fifth session of our 2021 lunch-and-learn webinar series, join CARPC staff and our panel of guest speakers to learn more about the economics of implementing green infrastructure in your community.

Green infrastructure includes a variety of practices that use soil and vegetation to retain and infiltrate stormwater. Implementing more green infrastructure was identified as a top priority for the region by participants in the Greater Madison Vision survey. Join us as we examine the costs and benefits of green infrastructure and look at examples of successful implementation. Our speakers will be Janet Clements, Director of Water Economics and Planning at Corona Environmental Consulting, Brett Emmons, CEO and Water Resources Engineer at Emmons & Olivier Resources, and Carissa Wegner, Landscape Architect, at the City of Madison.

Intended Audience: The primary audiences for this webinar are local municipal staff, local officials and decision-makers, consultants, and interested community members.

What We’ll Do:

Learn about tools for assessing the multiple benefits of green infrastructure

See real examples of green infrastructure projects and associated costs

Discuss green infrastructure from a national to a local perspective

The Greater Madison MPO and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC) are partner agencies working together to align transportation, land use, and natural resource planning in the greater Madison region. CARPC oversees Dane County’s land use and water quality plans and strengthens the region by engaging communities through planning, collaboration and assistance. The Greater Madison MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.