Ecumenical Thanksgiving

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Churches from Madison area coming together in unity to praise God for our many blessings, while supporting those in need. Nonperishable items and cash contributions will be collected for 3 area food pantries (we are collecting this year for Bethel's food pantry, SVDP and Extended Hands). A reception will follow.

Info

Fundraisers, Special Interests
608-695-5801
