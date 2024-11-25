Ecumenical Thanksgiving
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Churches from Madison area coming together in unity to praise God for our many blessings, while supporting those in need. Nonperishable items and cash contributions will be collected for 3 area food pantries (we are collecting this year for Bethel's food pantry, SVDP and Extended Hands). A reception will follow.
Info
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Fundraisers, Special Interests