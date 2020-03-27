Ed and Neil Pearlman

press release: New England’s Ed Pearlman, fiddle, and Neil Pearlman, piano, meld traditional melodies from Scotland and Cape Breton with flavors of jazz and Latin. Enjoy their unique, infectious sound, along with step-dance and Highland dance demonstrations. ​

Location: Bethany Evangelical Free Church, 301 Riverside Drive, Madison 53704 (Parking behind church, enter from parking lot.)

General public is welcome. Suggested donation of $15 at the door (cash or check only) includes dessert buffet.

Also: Saturday, March 28, 10-11:30 am Cape Breton Step Dance Workshop with visiting musician/stepdancer Neil Pearlman. All levels are welcome. $15 at the door, cash or check only. No black-soled shoes, please. Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 10 N. Whitney Way (entrance on Langlois St.).