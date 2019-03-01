Ed Wall
Barnes & Noble-East Towne #1 East Towne Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Join Barnes & Noble-East Towne for another evening with Ed Wall. If you missed the opportunity last fall to hear the former head of the Dept. of Corrections under Scott Walker, join us for his return visit. He will discuss his acclaimed book Unethical as well as the issue of suicides in law enforcement that he experienced during his tenure. A Q&A session and book signing will follow the discussion.
