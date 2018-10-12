press release: Join Barnes & Noble-East Towne from 7-9 p.m. as we welcome former Department of Corrections Secretary and author, Ed Wall, for a discussion of his new release, "Unethical." Wall will be available for a book reading, book signing, and a Q&A session. This event is open to everyone and copies of "Unethical" will be available. We hope you join us for this chance to discuss this tell-all book, ever relevant to our daily lives."