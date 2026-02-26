media release: Eddie Ashe is a singer-songwriter from the suburbs of Chicago, and is excited to bring his show out on the road for the first time. His acoustically driven sound can be described as "stripped down folk", featuring a deep baritone voice with a surprising range. To date, Eddie has recorded and released twenty songs across several singles and short albums, including "Bread and Butter" (2023) and "Known to Ghost" (2024). His music blends Chicago and Nashville sounds while maintaining a vintage feel.

.Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.