× Expand courtesy Eddie Butts Band Eddie Butts Band

media release: CONCERTS ON THE ROOFTOP take place in the William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens. Free ticket for admission, secure ticket through Eventbrite. Lake Vista Cafe opens 5:30 pm

A truly unique Madison experience! Experience the unparalleled magic of sensational bands and breathtaking views at Concerts on the Rooftop! Dance the night away or just relax with family and friends, Concerts on the Rooftop provides a fun and free experience for all! Bring a lawn chair for your comfort; seating and shade on the rooftop is limited.

Enjoy a special casual concert menu at our rooftop Lake Vista Café or pack your own picnic basket. Carry-in alcohol is not permitted.

The Eddie Butts Band delights audiences at events throughout the Midwest, delivering an exciting blend of R&B, pop, jazz, and more. Eddie is well known as a premier vocalist, and when you combine his smoky baritone with the highly-praised musicianship and vocal talents of this polished and professional band, it is easy to see why the Eddie Butts Band is considered a must-see — and must have — favorite.

