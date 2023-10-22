Eddie Clendening & the Blue Ribbon Boys with Grey DeLisle

media release: ELVIS IS COMING TO THE RED ROOSTER!

And that’s not hyperbole! Denver’s Eddie Clendening has been a fixture in rockabilly circles since his teen years; around 2008, when the production “Million Dollar Quartet” (based on a historic night at Sun Records studios in 1956) made Broadway, Clendening was cast as Elvis Presley. In the years since, he’s stayed an active and creative performer, writing, recording, and performing songs that authentically capture the hopped-up energy of the Dawn of Rock ‘n Roll.

In the past year, Clendening has been performing and recording with another artist familiar to stage performance, actress/cartoon voice artist Grey DeLisle. Their paring recalls some of the classic country duets of the 1960s – Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, and Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton.