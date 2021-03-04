ONLINE: Eddie R. Cole

press release: The Friends of UW-Madison Libraries are pleased to present this free livestream event. Please share this announcement with others!

THE CAMPUS COLOR LINE: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom

Thursday, March 4 @ 4PM CST

Author Eddie R. Cole and UW-Madison’s Public History Project Director Kacie Lucchini Butcher will dissect the decisions made by university leadership during the Civil Rights Era and show how they continue to affect us. With introductions by Lisa Carter, Vice Provost for Libraries and comments from Katie Nash, Head of UW-Madison Archives.

No registration required, simply click on this link to join:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=2Vs8xwiUYTk

With a focus on UW-Madison, author Eddie R. Cole will discuss his new book, The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom with UW-Madison’s Public History Project Director, Kacie Lucchini Butcher. Together they will explore the remarkable history of how college presidents shaped the struggle for racial equality during the Civil Rights Movement.

The Campus Color Line touches on issues still crucially important to the campus community today. Student protest movements, housing discrimination, controversial campus speakers, and efforts to diversify the student body were just as much of concern to students in the past as they are in 2021. Today, as universities face growing calls to fight for racial justice, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cole’s book highlights how society’s most pressing social issues are often intertwined with higher education. His work not only provides critical historical insights but asks us to reflect on how we can understand this history today.

