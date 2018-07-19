Eddie Saenz, Angel Corsi, Rachel Corsi, Tina Van, Alex Quantz

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

press release: RIO GRANDE VALLEY SONGWRITERS  Five songwriters from the Rio Grande Valley, each with their own material, playing “in the round”,  sharing the stage in various configurations, sharing the stories behind their songs, and providing support on each other’s songs.  

Eddie Saenzhttps://www.youtube.com /watch?v=yMStxEklPqw

Angel Corsi: http://www. angelcorsimusic.com/videos/

Rachel Corsihttps://www.youtube.com /watch?v=mmMeSz87HEw

Tina Vanhttps://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=Rix2CY0q-20

Alex Quantzhttps://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=EmrROgTbZTY

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
920-563-9391
