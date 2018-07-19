Eddie Saenz, Angel Corsi, Rachel Corsi, Tina Van, Alex Quantz

press release: RIO GRANDE VALLEY SONGWRITERS Five songwriters from the Rio Grande Valley, each with their own material, playing “in the round”, sharing the stage in various configurations, sharing the stories behind their songs, and providing support on each other’s songs.

Eddie Saenz: https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=yMStxEklPqw

Angel Corsi: http://www. angelcorsimusic.com/videos/

Rachel Corsi: https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=mmMeSz87HEw

Tina Van: https://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=Rix2CY0q-20

Alex Quantz: https://www.youtube.co m/watch?v=EmrROgTbZTY