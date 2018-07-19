Eddie Saenz, Angel Corsi, Rachel Corsi, Tina Van, Alex Quantz
Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538
press release: RIO GRANDE VALLEY SONGWRITERS Five songwriters from the Rio Grande Valley, each with their own material, playing “in the round”, sharing the stage in various configurations, sharing the stories behind their songs, and providing support on each other’s songs.
Eddie Saenz: https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=yMStxEklPqw
Angel Corsi: http://www. angelcorsimusic.com/videos/
Rachel Corsi: https://www.youtube.com /watch?v=mmMeSz87HEw
Tina Van: https://www.youtube.com/w atch?v=Rix2CY0q-20