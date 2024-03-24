Eden Sher

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: A show about finding out who you are when your TV show ends and your “real life” begins. Because when you’ve played a character on TV for a decade, what exactly does it mean to “be yourself?”

This show offers a rare intimate glimpse inside a popular sitcom actor’s real, raw life. You will walk away feeling like you’ve made a new friend — and learned more about birthing twins than you ever did before. It’s funny, vulnerable, and disarmingly casual — it’s like having a night out with Eden herself, telling you a story over drinks. 

Performed on the Drury Stage

