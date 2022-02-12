ONLINE: EdFest

media release: Twelve Dane County public and private schools have joined forces to launch Edfest 2022, a new free school information event for the families of children ages 4K through 12th grade residing in Dane County, Wisconsin. View our announcement carried by WKOW Channel 27 by clicking here.

After learning of similar events in other U.S. cities such as Washington, DC, enthusiastic Dane County school leaders from 12 district, public charter, and private schools collaborated to create a free opportunity for families in Dane County to learn about education options available to their children.

EdFest 2022, sponsored by Galin Education and organized by One City Schools of Madison/Monona, will be held virtually from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm CST on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Participating schools will have school representatives and information available for families hoping to learn about the school options available to their children. One City Schools is happy to be an organizer and the chair of this year's inaugural event.

To register and learn more, visit www.danecountyschools.org. Please share this website with your family members, colleagues and friends.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the following schools:

Clark Street Community School (Middleton) Eagle School (Fitchburg) Hickory Hill Academy (Madison) Madison Community Montessori (Middleton) Madison Country Day School (Waunakee) Madison Waldorf School (Madison) Milestone Democratic School (Madison) Nuestro Mundo Community School (Madison) One City Schools (Madison/Monona) Verona Area School District (Verona) WI Virtual Academy (McFarland/Statewide) Wingra School (Madison)

“We wanted to give families the opportunity to learn about a variety of education options available to their children in Dane County,” explained One City Head of Schools Devon Davis. “This group of schools looks forward to further collaborations with all schools in Dane County. We are all here to empower our children to be the best versions of themselves, and different schools do this in different ways. We are all excited about this opportunity to work together to meet the diverse learning needs and interests of every child in Dane County.”

The mission of Dane County Schools is to provide information that empowers families to understand and access a quality education that meets the unique needs and interests of their child(ren) from pre-kindergarten through high school. The group hopes every school in Dane County will choose to participate in EdFest 2023 and beyond, and envisions leaders from each school collaborating on resources and events designed to provide information to parents and families about all Dane County school options.