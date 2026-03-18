media release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get on summer Sundays with Jazz in the Garden. Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

JUNE 7: Edgar Knecht Trio From our sister county, Kassel, Germany!

Edgar Knecht, piano | Rolf Denecke, bass | Tobias Schulte, drums

This critically acclaimed European trio transforms centuries-old traditional melodies into contemporary jazz, merging classical depth, lyrical improvisation, and rhythmic adventure.