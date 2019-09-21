Edgar Knecht Trio with Madison College Big Band

press release: The Kassel-Dane Sister County Partnership has organized three concerts for the Kassel-based Edgar Knecht Jazz Trio to perform. The Trio is a fusion of the vivacity of jazz and world music with the elegance of classical composition and the depth and clarity of ancient folk melodies.

On Sept. 21, The Trio will perform with the Madison College Big Band. Directed by Jamie Kember, MCBB is comprised of vibrant community members and active Madison College students. This ensemble is one of many arts opportunities that Madison College provides helping to make Madison and the surrounding area a more culturally rich area.

The Trio will also perform with con vivo!...music with life, on Sept. 20. They are a professional chamber music ensemble founded in 2002 and comprised of seven core musicians who draw upon professional experience with the Madison Symphony, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and other regional performing groups to deliver dynamic and high-caliber performances.

Dane County and Landkreis Kassel started a "sister county" relationship in 2007 regarding transportation, renewable energy, the arts and education. The exchange between these counties can foster improvements in education, business and social understanding which are beneficial to the more global issues of trust, growth, equity, cultural responsiveness and peace.