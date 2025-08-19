Edge-of-Field Monitoring Equipment Ribbon Cutting and Field Day

media release: Dane County Land & Water Resources Department is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the inaugural debut of Dane Demo Farm’s edge of field monitoring stations at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at the Sugar River Wildlife Area. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by a field day for the public to learn about the equipment and view a rainfall simulator demonstration.

This is the first edge of field monitoring equipment installed in Dane County. The equipment is used to capture water runoff from farm fields to study how different farming practices address water quality and soil erosion. The rainfall simulator trailer will also be demonstrated at the field day to showcase how different farming practices respond to rainfall events.

“This is exciting and timely research on the impacts of rainfall on farmland,” states Melissa Agard, Dane County Executive, “Learning how conservation practices respond on real working farms is important to understanding the connection of the landscape to our local water quality.”

This research is being conducted as part of Dane Demo Farm’s work with local farmers and is in partnership with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the University of Wisconsin Madison – Division of Extension.

“The Dane Demo Farms network is a powerful example of local, farmer-led conservation in action,” said Nathan Fikkert, USDA-NRCS Wisconsin State Conservationist. “By demonstrating proven conservation practices in the Yahara and Sugar River Watersheds, these farms help advance soil health, protect water quality, and support resilient working lands. This partnership is not only about improving the land today, it’s about investing in education, innovation, and collaboration that benefits farmers, communities, and future generations.”

Applied research on working farms is important to understanding how conservation practices are incorporated into farm management. Providing local research allows farmers to see first hand how practices work on the landscape in Dane County.

“Answering farmer questions about conservation practices at the local level is important to the education, outreach, and research goals of Dane Demo Farms and the University of Wisconsin – Madison Division of Extension,” said Dr. Francisco Arriaga, Professor in the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. “Local research helps address local resource concerns for our community’s farmers.”

The event starts at 1:00 pm with the following agenda planned:

Welcome Statements:

Melissa Agard, Dane County Executive

Nathan Fikkert, State Conservationist for USDA-NRCS, and

Dr. Francisco Arriaga with the University of Wisconsin Madison – Division of Extension

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Edge of Field Monitoring Equipment

Presentation about Edge of Field Monitoring and the Equipment

Rainfall Simulator Demonstration

Event details, registration, and parking information is available at: https://lwrd.danecounty.gov/ Event/Detail/2500.

More information on the edge-of-field monitoring project can be found at the Pair Edge-of-Field Water Quality Monitoring webpage.

For more information about Dane Demo Farms, visit the website at: https://demofarms.danecounty. gov/

For information regarding the ribbon cutting ceremony or field day, please contact Kim Meyer at (608) 445-1474 or meyer.kim@danecounty.gov.