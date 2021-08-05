press release: Capital City Theatre (CCT), Madison’s regional professional theatre company and fully functional musical theater conservatory, presents Edges.

Edges is a musical “song cycle” by Pasek & Paul (most famous for writing Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman). It is a story about coming of age, growth and self-discovery of people mostly in their 20s. As we all emerge from being isolated these past 15 months, theatre is coming back! How fitting that CCT’s first show back is for our students who haven’t been able to go to school or see their friends (something so integral to that age group.) Our version of Edges will be through the eyes of the college-aged student complete with texting, social media and photos but in this case the audience can see what they’re thinking through projections and moving text. So many of these songs are about love but how do you navigate that course when you can’t leave your house?

CCT’s Conservatory production utilizes alumni from it’s prestigious Find Your Light intensives. It puts dedicated novice students through the procedures and rigors of a professional musical theatre experience. Whether it be a performer or backstage artist, students work side by side and are mentored by professional directors, designers, musicians, and stage crew. From auditions, to rehearsals, and through performances, this comprehensive experience trains young performers in navigating real world musical theatre expectations. To learn more about Capital City Theatre Conservatory visit https://capitalcitytheatre.org/about-the-conservatory

Content Warning: Adult themes and some language, recommended for ages 14 and older.